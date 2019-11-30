City gets its second tertiary treatment plant at Koyambedu

In an effort to reduce the stress on freshwater sources, Chennai’s second tertiary treatment reverse osmosis plant was inaugurated in Koyambedu on Friday.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the 45 million litres a day-capacity tertiary treatment plant, built at a cost of ₹486.21 crore, will cater to the SIPCOT industrial belt in Irungattukottai, Sriperumbudur and Oragadam.

Secondary treated water from Chennai Metrowater’s Koyambedu sewage treatment plant will be used as raw water for the reuse plant. The plant, set up by Wabag-IDE Technologies consortium, on design, build and operate basis, will use technologies such as ultra filtration and reverse osmosis to get high standards of water with total dissolved solids level less than 70 mg/l.

Nearly 25 mld of freshwater from Chembarambakkam, provided to the industries, will now be diverted for domestic water supply.

Inaugurating the plant, the Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu was a forerunner in the reuse of wastewater for industry supply. This will help divert freshwater supplied to the industries for the city’s drinking water needs. Treated wastewater will be conveyed to the industries through a 60-km-long pipeline.

Recalling that a similar 45-mld plant was commissioned in Kodungaiyur last month, he said treated wastewater could also be used for drinking, by adding some minerals.

Nearly 20% of the sewage generated in the city will be treated and reused through these plants.

He also said a scheme would be launched, wherein residents could dial the helpline, 45674567, for sewer connections and apply later. Metrowater will also provide last-mile connectivity of sewer networks to households, wherever the schemes are completed. Residents may pay connection charges later in instalments.

The Chief Minister also released the treated wastewater reuse policy.

Revenue for Metrowater

Treated wastewater from the Koyambedu plant will be conveyed to storage tanks in Pillaipakkam, Irungattukottai; Vallam Vadagal in Sriperumbudur; and Oragadam, through 600 to 800 mm-dia pipeline. From here, it will be supplied to 691 industries, including Hyundai Motors, Nissan, Samsung India, Apollo Tyres and Nokia India.

Metrowater will earn a revenue of ₹29.25 lakh daily, through treated wastewater supply to industries.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply S.P. Velumani spoke.