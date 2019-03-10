City gets first woman public prosecutor

Gowri Ashokan has been appointed city public prosecutor, the first woman to hold the post.

Ms. Ashokan was holding the in-charge position until now. The State government has issued orders appointing her full time to the post.

She will represent any prosecution, appeal or proceeding on behalf of the State government in the city sessions courts.

Along with her, 16 law officers have been appointed as additional public prosecutors to the sessions courts in the city. The law officers will hold the post for a period of three years from the date of taking charge.