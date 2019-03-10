Chennai

City gets first woman public prosecutor

Gowri Ashokan

Gowri Ashokan  

more-in

Gowri Ashokan has been appointed city public prosecutor, the first woman to hold the post.

Ms. Ashokan was holding the in-charge position until now. The State government has issued orders appointing her full time to the post.

She will represent any prosecution, appeal or proceeding on behalf of the State government in the city sessions courts.

Along with her, 16 law officers have been appointed as additional public prosecutors to the sessions courts in the city. The law officers will hold the post for a period of three years from the date of taking charge.

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2019 1:02:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/city-gets-first-woman-public-prosecutor/article26484162.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story