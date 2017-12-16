City gets first drive-in blood collection centre

Two years after shedding his stake in Metropolis Healthcare Limited, G.S.K.Velu is busy with his next healthcare venture — Neuberg Diagnostics — and has opened Chennai’s first drive-in Phlebotomy (blood collection) centre.

“Neuberg Ehrlich has opened the first drive-in blood collection centre,” the healthcare entrepreneur told The Hindu.

According to Mr. Velu, chairman, Neuberg Diagnostics, the drive-in blood collection centre will provide ease, especially for senior citizens and the physically challenged, for quick blood collection even without getting out of the car. If possible, they could briefly get out and give the blood in the drive-in area itself without even getting into the laboratory and waiting in queue. All testing requests can be made through the phone and the validated results can be obtained through the internet.

Quick testing

“The entire process can be done in seven minutes and if there is a pre-booking it can be done within three to four minutes and by pre-booking one can save on registration time,” he said.

Mr. Velu said that the equipment were specially designed to collect samples.

Neuberg Ehrlich currently has eight centres in Chennai, and the group intends to open 25 centres in the next one year. It also has operations in the UAE, South Africa and Sri Lanka, and carries out over 16 million tests per annum.

Ehrlich Laboratory, accredited by NABL, Government of India and CAP (College of American Pathologist, USA) was recently renamed as Neuberg Ehrlich after it became a part of Neuberg Diagnostics Group.