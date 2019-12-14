City gets an online waste exchange

Chennai has become the first city to have an online waste exchange for municipal solid waste.

Residents who want to sell their waste online will be able to contact 2,600 scrap dealers and other agencies across the city.

The Madras Waste Exchange, which is both a web portal and an application, has been conceptualised by the Smart City Mission, with support from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The web portal is www.madraswasteexchange.com and the Android app can be downloaded from Google Play.

Pilot launched

Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash on Friday launched the pilot project of Madras Waste Exchange to facilitate buying and selling of waste in the city. “We request residents to use the facility and give us feedback on the additional features required for buyers and sellers. Other features will be developed in a phased manner,” said an official.

The city generates more than 5,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste in the 15 zones covering 426 sq. km. The Corporation’s waste repository in Resource Recovery Centres and Micro Composting Centres will also be listed in the exchange for buyers to purchase from the civic body.

In addition to the basic functionalities launched on Friday, the Corporation has also planned to include additional aspects such as route optimisation. Most of the components have been built and developed by volunteers from the city, officials said.

Towards zero landfills

M.P. Azhagu Pandia Raja, a Smart City Fellow, said that residents in South Chennai have already started registering online.

He added that advanced features will be included based on feedback from residents. “We are getting feedback from the public. The residents have a selling opportunity. It is a money-making platform. So many entrepreneurs have started working in the area. Zero percent landfill is our objective,” said Mr. Raja.

Currently, the Chennai Corporation sends its waste to Perungudi and Kodungaiyur dumpyards, polluting eco-sensitive marshlands around them.