City to get flood forecasting system by February 2022

Chennai and its suburbs will get real time flood forecasting system by February 2022.
According to official sources, the forecasting system will cover waterbodies in 4,974 sq km of area in the limits of Greater Chennai Corporation and other local bodies. The consultant has submitted the hydrology report for six river basins in Chennai and its neighbouring districts.
At a meeting of officials to discuss key aspects of the hydrology report, civic agencies have been asked to take efforts to integrate their own eco restoration projects with the flood forecasting system. At present, eco restoration projects in rivers such as the Cooum and the Adyar are under way.
Cameras at 150 spots
After the launch of the real time flood forecasting system, residents will get information about floods through the control centres in Ripon Buildings, Ezhilagam, district headquarters in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur. The work on installation of infrastructure such as pole mounted cameras at 150 locations and real time data acquisition systems at 388 locations for rivers and lakes will be taken up this year.
“Most of the infrastructure will be ready before this year’s northeast monsoon,” said an official. The consultant has proposed a new link between the Buckingham Canal and Eranavur to drain water during floods. Similarly, a new link between Buckingham Canal and the sea near Okkiyam Maduvu will be created this year for flood diversion, said the official.
