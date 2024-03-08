City court directs police to stop giving derogatory monikers to accused persons

March 08, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

A city sessions court has directed the police to immediately end the practice of giving monikers to the accused or nicknaming them. Higher law enforcing forces and enforcement agencies should instruct their subordinates accordingly. In police circles, it is common to prefix sobriquets to the name of an accused in whose names history-sheets are opened. These nicknames are usually based on their appearance and physical features.

The First Additional Sessions Judge, D.Lingeswaran, issued an order to the law enforcement agencies, including the police, not to give such monikers, while delivering a judgement in a criminal case booked by the police.

The case of the prosecution is that on July 14, 2022 at 11.30 p.m., D.Saravanan, 27, of Choolaimedu, stole from Vasanthakumar ₹1,100, at knife point. A Sub-Inspector of police and two other constables caught Saravanan and handed him over to the Arumbakkam Police Station. Police also used the prefix ‘Kurangu’ (monkey), before Saravanan’s name in the first information report. The charge-sheet was filed only after seven months and the trial commenced in February, this year. The judge after hearing witnesses and perusing evidence, held that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

Mr. Lingeswaran said, the police had used a derogatory moniker ‘Kurangu’, to refer to the accused, Saravanan. Every individual, regardless of their circumstances, deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. “In legal proceedings, it is essential to maintain neutrality and fairness. Using derogatory names can prejudice the perception of the accused and may affect the impartiality of the legal process. Assigning derogatory names violates the human rights of the accused, including the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty and the right to a fair trial. Law enforcement agencies and legal professionals are expected to adhere to ethical standards, including treating individuals with professionalism and courtesy,” the judge said.

