City Class XII topper sets her sights on chartered accountancy

May 09, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation school student N. Gayathri, of Vyasarpadi, secured 592 out of 600 in the Class XII board examination, emerging the topper among the students in Chennai. She is a student of Chennai School, Madhavaram High Road, Perambur.

“I want to become a chartered accountant. My teachers motivated me. My parents gave me freedom, trusting in me. So, I was able to become successful,” Ms. Gayathri said.

“I want to tell my juniors the secret to my success in Accountancy. I focused on calculation, avoiding minor mistakes. I understood the double entry book system to excel in the subject. This covers most aspects such as journal and ledger, which are the basics. I learned the golden rules of Accountancy,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her Father N. Neelakandan, who is with the EDP Section in the Presidency Club, said she had made him proud. “My relatives mocked me when I enrolled my daughter in a Corporation school. Now, they are proud of her success,” he said.

Her mother N. Lakshmi said she never restricted her daughter, giving her freedom and treating her like a friend. “All mothers of girl children should trust their daughters, and allow them to explore the world. I gave her access to a mobile phone while other parents prevented their daughters from using the gadget,” she said.

H. Vijaya, her Accounts and Business Maths teacher, said Ms. Gayathri was an exemplary student who used to teach other students. “Her score is the highest ever in our school. Previously, it was 584. Her parents cooperated with us. She is a gift to the school and a source of inspiration,” Ms. Vijaya said.

“Practice of the problems in Accountancy is the key to success. In Economics, she studied the concepts word by word. In Accountancy, she excelled consistently in company, financial and ratio accounts. She also excelled in balance sheets,” the teacher said.

V.M. Muralidharan, chairman of the Ethiraj College Trust, said he was travelling in Bengaluru when he learnt about the girl’s achievement. He called the Presidency Club, which is just opposite the College, to ascertain if the father worked at the club.

“They (the club officials) gave me the father’s number. He was surprised that a college chairman had called him up. I spoke to him and Ms. Gayathri. She told me, ‘I am looking for a subject that will help me in pursuing charted accountancy.’ She may choose regular B.Com or B.Com Accounting and Finance. I assured them of a full scholarship,” he said.

After getting their assurance he tweeted his decision, he said. The college has around 70 seats in the morning shift of B. Com and around 500 seats in various programmes in the evening shift.

( With inputs from R. Sujatha)