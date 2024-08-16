City celebrates 78th Independence Day with zeal and fervour

From felicitating children who fared well in examinations to honouring employees, various organisations and schools in the city celebrated the 78th Independence Day celebrations with zeal.

Mayor R. Priya hoisted the National Flag in the presence of Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, and distributed letters of appreciation to those residents who have paid property tax on time. The Mayor also distributed letters of appreciation to the assessees of commercial buildings who have paid the highest property tax on time.

The GCC has selected the best payers of property tax from among the 14 lakh assessees in the 15 zones of the city. A total of 131 corporation officials, who have successfully implemented projects and resolved civic issues, also received letters of appreciation.

Public health officials, doctors, and nurses who have successfully implemented schemes for family welfare in the city were also felicitated. Students from corporation schools in areas such as Sanjeevarayanpet, Krishnanpet, and Erukkencherry participated in the Independence Day events.

Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) D. Krishnakumar on Thursday said that the Judges of the High Court have jointly contributed ₹2.19 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for the rehabilitation of those affected by the landslide in Wayanad. He made the announcement after hoisting the national flag to celebrate the 78th Independence Day at the High Court campus.

Mr. Krishnakumar participated in the celebrations donning a hat given by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). After hoisting the national tricolour, he distributed commendation certificate to a few High Court staff, CISF personnel, as well as the Tamil Nadu police personnel, in appreciation of their meritorious service.

The Chennai Port Authority, too, held events on Thursday, with its Chairperson, Sunil Paliwal, hoisting the national flag. On the occasion, he presented laptops and cash awards to the toppers of Class X and Class XII examinations in the Chennai Port and Dock Educational Trust Higher Secondary School, according to a press release.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited felicitated those children of employees who performed well in the examinations. Managing Director M.A. Siddique hoisted the tricolour, and honoured the employees who completed ten years of service at the organisation.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department on Thursday marked the Independence Day at the Office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Guindy, with special events. Heading the programme, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of Forest Force Sudhanshu Gupta hoisted the national flag.

At the headquarters in Chintadripet, employees of the Chennai Metrowater, who have completed 25 years of service, were felicitated. Metrowater Managing Director T.G. Vinay hoisted the national flag.

At the RPF Parade Ground, Ayanavaram, B. Vishwanath Eerya, Divisional Railway Manager, hoisted the flag, and said, “For the second consecutive time in the history of the Chennai Division, the annual total revenue has crossed ₹4,000 crores, and achieving the Railway Board’s target.”

Sunil Mathur, IRS, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, after hoisting the flag at the Income Tax Office Campus, Chennai, said, “The country got political freedom a long time ago. Our next target is to accomplish economic freedom.”

Many schools across the city celebrated the Independence Day with fervour and vigour. Schools held a parade, distribution of prizes, and fancy dress competitions.