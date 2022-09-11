Chennai puts up good show in JEE Advanced

Cut off falls significantly pushing up chances of more students

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 12, 2022 08:22 IST

S. Shravan, Varun Kailash, and Rishabh Raj Prakash, JEE (Advanced) toppers in Chennai, celebrating their success on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Students from Chennai were among those who performed well in the JEE (Advanced) this year.

Rishabh Raj Prakash, who scored 260 and secured 36th rank at the all India level, intends to pursue Computer Science Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. He got a seat in the Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru, as well but opted out of it. “I got IIT Bombay, I couldn’t ask for more,” said the student of Maharishi Vidya Mandir.

His batchmate Varun, ranked 39, has opted for B. Sc. Physics in IISc. “I came to know of IISc in Class X and am interested in Physics,” said the son of a doctor couple.

S. Shravan, ranked 55, has set his eyes on IIT Bombay to do CSE. “It is the best course and ever since I started preparing my goal was that institute only,” he said.

Athreya Vedantam, who underwent coaching in AhaGuru, secured 315th rank. He had decided to opt for IIT Madras to pursue electrical engineering.

“This year, we have more selections compared to last year from Tamil Nadu,” said FIITJEE trainer Pavan Kumar. “Last year, AIR 100 score was 285/360. This year it has come down to 237,” he said.

The National Testing Agency, which conducts the JEE, had declared candidates who scored just 55 marks as qualified. Thus, a candidate ranked 29,000 would be eligible to compete for the IITs or other institutions that accept the scores (depending on availability of seats), Mr. Kumar said.

