ADVERTISEMENT

City-based ophthalmologist gets award

March 25, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mohan Rajan, Chairman and Medical Director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, received the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) “FAICO” award, a honorary fellowship of the All India Collegium of Ophthalmology, in recognition of his contributions in the field of cataract and phacoemulsification, during the annual conference of AIOS in Kolkata. He also received the AIOS Achievement Award for his contribution to ophthalmic science, education, and training for the past three decades, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US