GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

City-based ophthalmologist gets award

March 25, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mohan Rajan, Chairman and Medical Director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, received the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) “FAICO” award, a honorary fellowship of the All India Collegium of Ophthalmology, in recognition of his contributions in the field of cataract and phacoemulsification, during the annual conference of AIOS in Kolkata. He also received the AIOS Achievement Award for his contribution to ophthalmic science, education, and training for the past three decades, according to a press release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.