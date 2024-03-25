City-based ophthalmologist gets award

March 25, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohan Rajan, Chairman and Medical Director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, received the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) “FAICO” award, a honorary fellowship of the All India Collegium of Ophthalmology, in recognition of his contributions in the field of cataract and phacoemulsification, during the annual conference of AIOS in Kolkata. He also received the AIOS Achievement Award for his contribution to ophthalmic science, education, and training for the past three decades, according to a press release.