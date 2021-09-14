City-based Bharathi scholar honoured

A.R. Venkatachalapathy

CHENNAI

14 September 2021 01:31 IST

Historian and Bharathi scholar A.R. Venkatachalapathy was given the Mahakavi Bharathi Award by the Coimbatore-based Bharathi Pasarai for his contribution to research and studies about the national poet.

The award entails a cash prize of ₹50,000. Bharathi Pasarai has been giving awards since 2014, and this year, it organised the function jointly with Kannadasan Kazhagam by way of a webinar.

“Bharathi scholars such as Seeni Viswanathan, Pe. Su. Mani and Y. Manikandan have already received the award. I am happy that the award has come at a time when I am writing a book in English on Bharathi,” Mr. Venkatachalapathy, professor, Madras Institute of Development Studies, said.

Advertising

Advertising

He had compiled the cartoons of Bharathi, penned a book on how the poet’s works were nationalised, and published Bharathi’s letters in The Hindu.