City architecture firm bags Champions of Change Telangana Award

Special Correspondent March 04, 2022 21:00 IST

The Champions of Change is an award for promoting Gandhian values, community service and social development.

City-based architecture firm Oscar & Ponni Architects recently won the Champions of Change Telangana Award. Architect Ponni M. Concessao received the award at an event held at Hyderabad for the firm’s contribution in architecture and women’s empowerment. The Champions of Change is an award for promoting Gandhian values, community service and social development. Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundarajan and former Chief Justice of India K.G. Balakrishnan presented the awards, said a press release.



