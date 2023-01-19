Citizens to launch agitation to protect Pallikaranai marshland

January 19, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents have announced that the protests against Perungudi dump yard will resume this week as part of the initiatives to protect the eco-sensitive Pallikaranai marshland.

The Federation of Thuraipakkam Residents’ Welfare Associations has announced that the protest will begin on Saturday, on 200 Feet Road, Thoraipakkam, near Serene Acres Apartment at 9.30 a.m.

According to the residents, the toxic chemicals from the waste in the dump yard had mixed with the groundwater, polluting the entire area. Groundwater had turned red. During the summer, release of methane gas in the dump yard caused fire accidents.

During the rainy season, toxic gases from the dump yard affected the public health of residents. Initially, about 18 acres of land was used for dumping garbage and the area has expanded to 250 acres, affecting the eco-sensitive marshland.

Following protests, the Greater Chennai Corporation in 2012 handed over more than 445 acres of land in the southern part of the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam radial road to the Forest Department for eco restoration.

In addition to 445 acres, the Corporation planned to hand over an additional 300 acres of Pallikaranai Marshland on the northern portion of the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam radial road to the Forest Department. But the northern part had not been handed over for eco restoration.

The Corporation planned to construct a reinforced cement concrete wall to demarcate the 200 acres of the Pallikaranai marsh that would be used for solid waste management and to prevent environmental damage of the marshland.

Save Pallikarani Marshland Forum Coordinator S. Kumararaja said the residents started major protests on Gandhi Jayanthi in the year 2003 and continuously demanded protection of the entire marshland under the Forest Act. “Residents want the government to protect the wetland before it is too late,” he said.