Citizens’ group urges government to take steps to improve Korattur lake

March 10, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents and members of a citizens’ group want the government to take steps for improvement of Korattur lake.

Members of the Korattur Aeri Padugappu Makkal Iyakkam (KAPMI) have submitted a representation to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to allocate funds in the upcoming budget session for the lake’s restoration.

Spread over 600 acres, the Korattur lake has been a source of groundwater recharge and livelihood source for fisherfolk in surrounding localities. The Water Resources Department had carried out eco-restoration work a few years ago. Three regulators were built in the inlets near DTP Colony, Ondiveeran Koil Street and North Avenue as part of the short-term restoration plan at a cost of ₹2.82 crore. The project aimed at regulating the water flow in the lake, stopping entry of sewage and reducing waterlogging in the neighbouring areas.

However, residents said the lake continued to be an easy target for encroachments in places such as Elliamman Nagar and Karukku. Sewage flows into the lake continued from areas such as Muthamizh Nagar and Karukku near the lake.

KAPMI wants lake’s weirs to be raised for better water holding capacity and the waterbody to be deepened. The citizens’ group wants demarcation of lake’s boundary, strengthening of bunds and prevention of encroachments and stop inflow of sewage into the lake.

KAPMI secretary S. Sekaran said lorries dumped sewage in the Pattaravakkam canal in Ambattur industrial estate, which flowed into the Korattur lake. However, the regulators had prevented sewage entry.

Petitions had been submitted to various government agencies and elected representatives. The State government must ensure that more funds were allocated for the lake’s rejuvenation during the ensuing budget session this month, KAPMI said in its representation.

The citizens’ group plans to hold an awareness rally next week on water conservation and in support of Korattur lake restoration.