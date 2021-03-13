Citizens’ group creates awareness about elections

A grab from the video. Photo: special arrangement

13 March 2021 14:22 IST

Citizens Group Chitlapakkam Rising is running a series of videos to drive home the necessity of voting, and the care with which people have to elect candidates.

While the first of three released videos has a group of children from Chitlapakkam urging people to head to the polling booth and exercise their franchise on April 6, the other two dwell on how informed choices should be made.

“In these two videos, two Chitlapakkam residents talk about the oncoming elections. One of the two sounds indifferent about the elections, planning a tour by taking leave on Monday (as many companies have declared election day — Tuesday — as a holiday; and the preceding Friday is Good Friday, a government holiday). The other one is going to stay in the city and cast his vote,” says Sunil Jayaram, a volunteer of Chitlapakkam Rising. “We have taken this initiative as voter turnout from southern Chennai has been comparatively poor in the previous elections.”

The videos also dwells on other truths, obvious but are still ignored often.

“The responsible citizen talks about why voters should go through election manifestos and know the profiles of the contesting candidates. People are also asked to refuse freebies, ” says Sunil.

The fourth video, yet to be released, will focus on what Chitlapakkam residents need in terms of solid waste management, underground sewage system, piped drinking water supply, maintenance of parks and waterbodies, road safety, and small bus services.

Sunil adds, “The fifth video will provide a briefing on the candidates contesting from the Tambaram constituency.”