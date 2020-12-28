Citizens’ forum ask Finance Minister to extend I-T deadlines

The Chennai Citizens’ Forum has requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to extend all deadlines under the Income Tax Act for the assessment year 2020-21 to March 31, 2021.
In a representation to the Union Minister, the forum said the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic had created financial and practical difficulties for taxpayers and tax professionals, thereby necessitating an extended timeline to complete regular compliance procedures.
The forum requested the Union Minister to direct the Central Board of Direct Taxes to extend all deadlines under the Income Tax Act for the assessment year 2020-21 to March 31, 2021. It also requested that the due date for filing the annual return and reconciliation statement under the GST Act for the financial year 2018-19 be extended to January 31, 2021, and for the financial year 2019-20 to March 31, 2021.
Vivad Se Vishwas
It also requested an extension of the due date for filing applications under the ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ scheme to March 31, 2021.
Considering the unprecedented situation, there was a requirement for a notification to be issued immediately for the extension of the various due dates, the forum said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath