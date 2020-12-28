Citizens’ forum ask Finance Minister to extend I-T deadlines

The representation cites difficulties caused by COVID-19

The Chennai Citizens’ Forum has requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to extend all deadlines under the Income Tax Act for the assessment year 2020-21 to March 31, 2021.

In a representation to the Union Minister, the forum said the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic had created financial and practical difficulties for taxpayers and tax professionals, thereby necessitating an extended timeline to complete regular compliance procedures.

The forum requested the Union Minister to direct the Central Board of Direct Taxes to extend all deadlines under the Income Tax Act for the assessment year 2020-21 to March 31, 2021. It also requested that the due date for filing the annual return and reconciliation statement under the GST Act for the financial year 2018-19 be extended to January 31, 2021, and for the financial year 2019-20 to March 31, 2021.

Vivad Se Vishwas

It also requested an extension of the due date for filing applications under the ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ scheme to March 31, 2021.

Considering the unprecedented situation, there was a requirement for a notification to be issued immediately for the extension of the various due dates, the forum said.