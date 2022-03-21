Citizens demand a dignified place for the dead

Burial grounds are filled up and lack adequate basic facilities

Better landscape and basic facilities at the crematoriums and burial grounds have been some of the major demands placed before the Greater Chennai Coproration. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

The Greater Chennai Corporation is likely to earmark a three-acre area in Kodungaiyur dumpyard to develop a modern burial ground. The move comes after a gap of many years. It is expected to kick-start the process of resolving the issue of inadequate infrastructure for burial of the dead in all the 15 zones of the city.

Residents have been demanding new space for burial in Ward 37 in Kodungaiyur. The dump is spread over 250 acres of land. The unscientific dumping of garbage is expected to be stopped by 2023 and remediation of land taken up.

J. John, Councillor from Ward 84 in Ambattur zone, said residents had been pleading for over 10 years that a 10-acre poromboke land at Madanankuppam be allotted for a new burial ground. “Residents had requested the Collector of Tiruvallur 10 years ago for a burial ground for Christians. The Collector rejected the plea stating that all denominations of Christians should be involved in the project.”

“While they requested, the poromboke land was 10 acres. Now, the land has been encroached and has shrunk to five acres. So, the Corporation should take the initiative to set up a Christian burial ground before the entire land is encroached. Christians in the area are unable to bury the dead in Ambattur. They have to go to Kilpauk where the space is crammed. Ambattur has four lakh voters. They request better facilities for cremation and burial,” said Mr. John.

Most residents’ associations in Ambattur zone have been demanding two additional facilities for cremation and burial with with modern systems and landscape.

The small burial ground in Athipet, in Ambattur zone, measuring 30 cents of land has been indequate. Residents in other wards of the zone are denied permission to bury the dead here as it was originally created by the villagers even before the area was brought under the Corporation limits.

Samuel Thiraviyam, a councillor in Tiruvottiyur zone, said with Kasimedu burial ground filled, the demand for a new one had been growing.

Sivakumar, councillor from Ward 31, said Ennore residents had been demanding that a one-acre plot be earmarked as burial and cremation ground.

S. Kumararaja of Velachery said better landscape, greenery and water facilities had been sought at the crematorium near Guru Nanak College. “Urbaser parks the garbage vehicles at the spot. It is also used to store compost. Residents want a better landscape. The burial ground in Velachery Taramani Road near TCS does not have proper illumination. More modern units should be commissioned. There is no space for burial in Velachery,” Mr. Kumararaja added.