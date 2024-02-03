Citizen Platform to hold meeting on 2023 floods at Valluvar Kottam

February 03, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai residents have been asked to attend a ‘Citizens’ Audit’ on the severe impact of the December 2023 floods in Valluvar Kottam on February 3, 2023, Sunday. Citizens’ Platform, the forum organising the event, is inviting people to share their personal experiences and proposals for preventive measures to be submitted to administrators and elected representatives. Anti-corruption Arappor Iyakkam’s Kelu, Chennai, Kelu! (Ask, Chennai, Ask) is to be held alongside this in the same arena in Nungambakkam.

