Citizen App rolled out in seven zones

A Citizen App has been developed by Sumeet Urban Services in seven zones as a public grievance redress app.
Using a dashboard, officials of both the private entity and the Corporation can keep track of the grievances by residents. The system enables residents to get their grievances redressed and also seek special services such as collection of horticultural waste, bulk waste, priority waste and carcass.
“The app has a feature which helps residents to lodge, track and redress their complaints. It provides easy access to senior officials to manage and monitor the public grievance redress system with geotagged information,” said an official.
Complaints can be addressed directly to the supervisors of the respective area, saving time. A photograph of the garbage with GPS location should be uploaded.
The supervisor will identify the spot using the GPS and the citizen will know the status. Requests can also be placed on the app for pick up of bulk garbage.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath