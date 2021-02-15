Citizen App rolled out in seven zones

A Citizen App has been developed by Sumeet Urban Services in seven zones as a public grievance redress app.

Using a dashboard, officials of both the private entity and the Corporation can keep track of the grievances by residents. The system enables residents to get their grievances redressed and also seek special services such as collection of horticultural waste, bulk waste, priority waste and carcass.

“The app has a feature which helps residents to lodge, track and redress their complaints. It provides easy access to senior officials to manage and monitor the public grievance redress system with geotagged information,” said an official.

Complaints can be addressed directly to the supervisors of the respective area, saving time. A photograph of the garbage with GPS location should be uploaded.

The supervisor will identify the spot using the GPS and the citizen will know the status. Requests can also be placed on the app for pick up of bulk garbage.