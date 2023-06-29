CITIIS project seeks to make Corporation schools more than just digitally ‘smart’

June 29, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) project, aimed at improving learning outcomes in Chennai Corporation schools, has shown tangible results in broadening learning opportunities.

The project covers 28 schools across 18 campuses at a total cost of ₹95.25 crore, including a grant of ₹76.20 crore under the CITIIS.

As part of this project, the Corporation Higher Secondary School at Nesapakkam has opened for this academic year with upgraded physical and digital infrastructure such as a STEM laboratory, a new science laboratory, a library, a covered auditorium, smart classrooms and additional toilets. The schools were selected on the basis of the current and potential enrolments and their geographical spread.

“The idea of the CITIIS project is to create templates for urban development under different themes for different cities,” says Shahena Khan, domestic expert for Chennai, CITIIS.

Chennai’s theme focusses on ‘Social and Organisational Innovation in Low-Income Settlements’. It looks at improving learning outcomes in Corporation schools. It was the first city under the CITIIS project to complete the phase of maturation in December 2020.

The conceptualisation of the project stemmed from improving learning outcomes and finding out why Corporation schools were not the preferred choice of the parents. “Making a school ‘smart’ goes beyond just digital infrastructure,” Ms. Khan says.

The CITIIS project includes improving physical infrastructure, training and capacity building for teachers in all Corporation schools, smart pedagogy aimed at improving content and the holistic use of facilities and digital infrastructure, including the development of a school management system dashboard, and sports. “We’ve looked into minor, but effective, components such as the size of toilets for younger students, colour schemes that help them study better, creating a gender balance and what materials to use in the infrastructure,” she explains.

The physical infrastructure is upgraded depending on the specific needs of a school, but the conceptualisation behind everything is standardised, says a Chennai Corporation official. Climate responsive designs have been introduced to school buildings.

Plans are being prepared to start French language classes. A dedicated residential programme for achieving excellence in STEM will begin soon for select students.

“The physical infrastructure overhaul under the CITIIS project is massive, something which hadn’t been envisaged before. It also envisages standardised training for teachers and better opportunities in sports,” says Sharanya Ari, Deputy Commissioner (Education), Greater Chennai Corporation. It presents a model which can be expanded to more schools and make Corporation schools an attractive destination, she adds.