CISF personnel seize foreign currency worth ₹1.57 crore from passenger at Chennai airport

February 25, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel seize foreign currency to the tune of ₹1.57 crore from a passenger at Chennai airport on Saturday.

During the security screening, a passenger heading to Mumbai sent his hand baggage for screening and a CISF officer grew suspicious after looking at the X-ray image of the bag, according to a press release.

When they questioned him, he said he was only carrying clothes and biscuits. Subsequently, when the authorities examined the baggage, they found 13 packets at the false bottom of the bab. Each had 130,000 US dollars and 22,450 Saudi Riyals, whose value in Indian currency is ₹1.57 crore. Subsequently, the Customs and Income Tax officials were informed and the passenger was handed over to Air Intelligence unit of Income Tax Investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a very big haul of foreign currency in Chennai airport. DG CISF appreciated the diligent and alert performance of screeners and crime and intelligence section staff of CISF Chennai airport,” the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.