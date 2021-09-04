CISF personnel rescues elderly man

He had come to Chennai to meet his son who works in the Army

An 85-year-old man struggling to swim in the sea was rescued by personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The man was identified as Govindaraj, 85, a native of Moongilpatti in Vellore district. He came to receive his son who has been serving in the Army. Since his son did not arrive at the specified time, the elderly person came to spend sometime at the Marina. He was dragged into the sea by the waves. He was swimming in the water for more than two hours. He reached near the port and waved his hand for help. On spotting him, a CISF jawan jumped into the sea and rescued him.

Later he was given first aid at the Port Trust hospital.