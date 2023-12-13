ADVERTISEMENT

CISF personnel found dead at Kamarajar Port in Ennore 

December 13, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police have recovered his body and further investigation is on

The Hindu Bureau

A personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was found dead while he was on duty at Kamarajar Port in Ennore in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police identified the victim as Kumar, 38, a native of Thirumangalam, Madurai. He was staying in Vallur away from his family, who were living in their native. He was on duty at Signal Point at the port on Wednesday. Upon finding his body, the staff alerted the Minjur police. The personnel recovered his body and said it was a case of suicide. Investigation is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US