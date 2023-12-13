GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CISF personnel found dead at Kamarajar Port in Ennore 

Police have recovered his body and further investigation is on

December 13, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was found dead while he was on duty at Kamarajar Port in Ennore in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police identified the victim as Kumar, 38, a native of Thirumangalam, Madurai. He was staying in Vallur away from his family, who were living in their native. He was on duty at Signal Point at the port on Wednesday. Upon finding his body, the staff alerted the Minjur police. The personnel recovered his body and said it was a case of suicide. Investigation is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

