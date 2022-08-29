Chennai

CISF celebrates National Sports Day

CISF Inspector-General Anjana Sinha with the participants at the National Sports Day event held to commemorate hockey legend Dhyan Chand on Monday. 

CISF Inspector-General Anjana Sinha with the participants at the National Sports Day event held to commemorate hockey legend Dhyan Chand on Monday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Dhyan Chand, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) South Sector Headquarters Chennai organised a National Sports Day on Monday.

CISF Inspector-General Anjana Sinha inaugurated the National Sports Day which comprised a 10-km marathon and 5-km walkathon. More than 150 personnel of the CISF and Indian Navy participated in the sports events.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
sport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2022 7:21:22 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/cisf-celebrates-national-sports-day/article65825945.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY