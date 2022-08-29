CISF celebrates National Sports Day
The occasin also marked the birth anniversary of hockey legend Dhyan Chand
To commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Dhyan Chand, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) South Sector Headquarters Chennai organised a National Sports Day on Monday.
CISF Inspector-General Anjana Sinha inaugurated the National Sports Day which comprised a 10-km marathon and 5-km walkathon. More than 150 personnel of the CISF and Indian Navy participated in the sports events.
