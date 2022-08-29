CISF celebrates National Sports Day

Special Correspondent August 29, 2022 19:19 IST

The occasin also marked the birth anniversary of hockey legend Dhyan Chand

CISF Inspector-General Anjana Sinha with the participants at the National Sports Day event held to commemorate hockey legend Dhyan Chand on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Dhyan Chand, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) South Sector Headquarters Chennai organised a National Sports Day on Monday. CISF Inspector-General Anjana Sinha inaugurated the National Sports Day which comprised a 10-km marathon and 5-km walkathon. More than 150 personnel of the CISF and Indian Navy participated in the sports events.



