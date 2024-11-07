CISCE announces programme to share best practices between schools

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is planning a pilot project as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity, where Indian Certificate of Secondary Education-Indian School Certificate (ICSE-ISC) schools partner with government ones to share best teaching practices, said Joseph Emmanuel, CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary.

During an interaction with journalists here on Thursday, he said the National Education Policy 2020 mentions school clusters for sharing ideas. “This will be a voluntary movement. Government school teachers can come to CISCE-affiliated schools, tour the facilities and observe teaching methods. In this informal set up, the CISCE school will take up the initiative and promote it. The pilot project will begin in 2025.”

Further, the CISCE is also launching the School Improvement Plan, where an assessment of performance of every ICSE-affiliated school in key performance areas will be conducted. “The schools will be taken through a hand-holding process to improve their performance by giving them feedback after analysing various focus areas,” he said.

MCC to launch school

P. Wilson, principal and secretary, Madras Christian College (MCC), announced that the MCC Association would launch a new school affiliated to the CISCE. “CISCE’s extensive syllabus structure, which gives greater emphasis on practical learning, its growing pan-India presence, and its relatively high global recognition are among the reasons we are currently looking at an affiliation with them,” he said.

The proposed MCC-CISCE school will also focus on empowering students on entrepreneurship, innovation, and related skill development. He will also present an expression of interest to the CISCE on a potential collaboration between the CISCE and the MCC-MRF Innovation Park on various initiatives.

“The MCC-MRF Innovation Park will serve as a launch pad to empower school students with skills and tools required to thrive as innovators. They will conduct sessions on ideation and entrepreneurial skill building, and provide mentorships,” he added.

A. Senthil Kumaran, Chief Confluencer, The Learners Confluence, spoke about the upcoming Inter-Board School Principals Conference.

