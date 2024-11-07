 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CISCE announces programme to share best practices between schools

Under this initiative, government school teachers can come to ICSE-ISC schools, tour the facilities and observe teaching methods

Updated - November 07, 2024 09:17 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Joseph Emmanuel, CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary, and P. Wilson, principal and secretary, Madras Christian College, at the press conference on Thursday.

Joseph Emmanuel, CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary, and P. Wilson, principal and secretary, Madras Christian College, at the press conference on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is planning a pilot project as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity, where Indian Certificate of Secondary Education-Indian School Certificate (ICSE-ISC) schools partner with government ones to share best teaching practices, said Joseph Emmanuel, CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary.

During an interaction with journalists here on Thursday, he said the National Education Policy 2020 mentions school clusters for sharing ideas. “This will be a voluntary movement. Government school teachers can come to CISCE-affiliated schools, tour the facilities and observe teaching methods. In this informal set up, the CISCE school will take up the initiative and promote it. The pilot project will begin in 2025.”

Further, the CISCE is also launching the School Improvement Plan, where an assessment of performance of every ICSE-affiliated school in key performance areas will be conducted. “The schools will be taken through a hand-holding process to improve their performance by giving them feedback after analysing various focus areas,” he said.

MCC to launch school

P. Wilson, principal and secretary, Madras Christian College (MCC), announced that the MCC Association would launch a new school affiliated to the CISCE. “CISCE’s extensive syllabus structure, which gives greater emphasis on practical learning, its growing pan-India presence, and its relatively high global recognition are among the reasons we are currently looking at an affiliation with them,” he said.

The proposed MCC-CISCE school will also focus on empowering students on entrepreneurship, innovation, and related skill development. He will also present an expression of interest to the CISCE on a potential collaboration between the CISCE and the MCC-MRF Innovation Park on various initiatives.

“The MCC-MRF Innovation Park will serve as a launch pad to empower school students with skills and tools required to thrive as innovators. They will conduct sessions on ideation and entrepreneurial skill building, and provide mentorships,” he added.

A. Senthil Kumaran, Chief Confluencer, The Learners Confluence, spoke about the upcoming Inter-Board School Principals Conference.

Published - November 07, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.