CISCE announces exam results for Classes 10, 12

CHENNAI

11 July 2020 00:13 IST

Alternate assessment scheme used to calculate scores

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Exams (CISCE) announced both ISC Class 12 and ICSE Class 10 examination results on Friday.

Of the 4,197 students who took the ICSE Exams in Tamil Nadu, 4,195 students cleared them, while 1,925 out of 1,938 cleared the ISC exams. Students from 88 schools took the ICSE exam while those from 55 institutions attempted the ISC exams.

In Tamil Nadu, most students of Class 12 only had one paper left and a majority of the Class 10 students had around 3 papers pending before the lockdown was announced.

While the pending exams were initially rescheduled, they were finally cancelled and the council announced an alternate assessment scheme for those papers.

These were the first set of board exam results to be announced in the State. There was still no official word on when the Plus 2 results would be announced for State Board students. The CBSE is yet to make any announcements.

“Overall results have been promising and we have students scoring centums in fashion designing and commercial studies, which are generally tough to get full marks. The formula that the council has adopted to calculate the results has been done keeping the students in mind and they are extremely happy with the results,” said S. Sujatha, Principal, Vaels International School.

While the CISCE usually publishes a merit list of the top scoring candidates from across the country, Gerry Arathoon, chief executive of the council, said a decision was taken not to publish merit lists for the ICSE or ISC 2020 exams given the exceptional circumstances this year.

Gowri Sivashankar, principal, Chettinad Hari Shree Vidyalayam, said the school recorded 100% pass percentage in both the ICSE and ISC exams. “While there were initial concerns about possible variations in the results since students did not get to write a few papers, we observed that the results are in alignment with performances of students in the pre-boards and other assessments throughout the year. Overall, their results have been good,” she said.