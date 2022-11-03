Cinereous vulture airlifted from Chennai to Jodhupur for release into wild

ADVERTISEMENT

An injured juvenile cinereous vulture, stranded during Ockhi cyclone in 2017 in Kanniyakumari district, has been safely airlifted to Rajasthan for release into the wild on Thursday.

The vulture was rescued, and proper veterinary care was given by Kanniyakumari Forest Division. The bird was named ‘Ockhi’ and kept in Udhayagiri biodiversity park, according to a press release from Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department.

Cinereous vultures are a long-distance migrant and high-altitude flyers. They are also social animals living in flocks. Hence in order to ensure its right to life, Tamil Nadu Forest Department had taken special efforts to release it into the wild.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering the suitable wintering sites of Cinereous vultures in India, it was suggested that the bird be transported to Rajasthan for release as there are number of cattle carcasses dumping sites that support large populations of vultures there.

One such site is the ‘Keru’ cattle carcass dumping site which is 10 km from Jodhpur town. It is ideal for release of the captive vulture not only because of the presence of other Cinereous vultures but also because of the availability of food.

Further, close to the Keru site is the Machia Biological Park (Jodhpur Zoo) where the vulture could be housed for few days for it to acclimatise. As the Machia Biological Park is located around 2,600 km from Kanniyakumari, it would take a minimum of four to five days to transport the bird by road or rail as halts would be required to minimise its stress. Hence it was decided to transport the bird by air.

Permission was obtained from the Ministry of Civil Aviation to transport the vulture by air for the first time in the country. Necessary clearance and logistics supports were provided by Air India staff at Chennai, New Delhi and Jodhpur airports.

After taking it by road to Vandalur zoo on October 30, it was housed in the zoo for three days till November 2. On Thursday, it was airlifted to Jodhpur in a special cage designed with proper ventilation and space as per IATA live animal regulations.

A special aircraft with more cargo space and ventilation was arranged with the support of Air India and the pilots were appraised of the need to ensure proper ventilation during the flight. In Delhi airport, there was a halt of three hours. In order to calm the vulture and reduce the travel stress, special airside permissions were arranged for the accompanying persons - DFO Kanniyakumari, a veterinarian and bird handler. During this time, the handler provided water to the vulture and interacted with it to make it calm.

The bird has also been tagged by the Wild life Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, to enable its tracking after release into the wild, the release said.