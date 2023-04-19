CII’s Dakshin brings together the best of South India’s film and media talent

April 19, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The South Indian film industry’s evolution and achievements were celebrated at the second edition of Dakshin South India Media and Entertainment Summit hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry in the city on Wednesday. The two-day summit themed ‘Beyond Borders’ speaks of how the various South Indian film industries grow with each other and gain worldwide recognition.

The summit seeks to connect leaders from various sectors with industry entrants through panel discussions and fireside chats. CII released their report ‘South India: Setting Benchmarks for the Nation in Media and Entertainment’, which predicts the industry’s market size for 2023 at ₹7,763 crore across all the south Indian film industries.

“Over-The-Top platforms have disrupted traditional modes of content production and facilitated new content creators”, said T.G Thyagarajan, chairman, CII Dakshin.

Film director Vetrimaaran emphasised the importance of staying rooted as an artist. “Earlier we were trying to convey stories to appeal to a wider audience but what actually works well is telling stories of our people, for our people and from our lands,” he said.

“Tamil culture is being spread to other languages with films being dubbed or remade and we have such a vast heritage that we can never run out of stories,” said actor Karthi Sivakumar.

In his inaugural address, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, reminisced about moments in his acting career and called the industry a family. “The Chief Minister is eager to support the industry and this Budget includes a modern film city and increased incentives for students studying in MGR Film and Television Institute producing short films to ₹1 lakh,” he said.

Oscar winner for documentary Kartiki Gonsalves and choreographer of Naatu Naatu Prem Rakshit were felicitated by the Minister.

Actor Manju Warrier said South Indian cinema was in an interesting phase and Kantara actor Rishab Shetty reinforced the idea that being more regional made the industry more universal.

“I would like to see theatre chains growing, stabilisation of ticket rates and South Indian cinema on the world stage,” said Allu Aravind, founder, Geetha Arts.