CHENNAI

04 March 2021 06:02 IST

Dr. S. Chandrakumar, founder and executive chairman, Sri Kauvery Medical Care India Ltd, Trichy has been elected chairman of the CII Tamil Nadu State Council for 2021-22.

Satyakam Arya, managing director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., has been elected vice-chairman, a press release said.

