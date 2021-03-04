Chennai

CII-TN Council gets a new chairman

Dr. S. Chandrakumar, founder and executive chairman, Sri Kauvery Medical Care India Ltd, Trichy has been elected chairman of the CII Tamil Nadu State Council for 2021-22.

Satyakam Arya, managing director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., has been elected vice-chairman, a press release said.

