CII team meets CM, seeks policy for MSMEs

A team from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) led by S. Chandramohan, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council met Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the team made a request to the Chief Minister to make an exclusive policy for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). They urged him to speed up the development of the new greenfield airport near Chennai and improve international air connectivity in tier II cities. .

The CII team also briefed on the various initiatives such as ease of doing business, district development, primary education, job creation, skill development and MSMEs for which the CII was working with the State government.