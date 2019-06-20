CII team meets CM, seeks policy for MSMEs

A team from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) led by S. Chandramohan, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council met Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the team made a request to the Chief Minister to make an exclusive policy for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). They urged him to speed up the development of the new greenfield airport near Chennai and improve international air connectivity in tier II cities. .
The CII team also briefed on the various initiatives such as ease of doing business, district development, primary education, job creation, skill development and MSMEs for which the CII was working with the State government.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor