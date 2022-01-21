CII submits slew of recommendations to State government for continuation of economic activities

Ensuring continuity and sustainability of businesses during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is extremely important, especially for MSMEs, says C.K. Ranganathan

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has submitted a slew of recommendations to the State government on continuity of economic activities during COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Chief Minister M K Stalin, the CII suggested that combination of vaccination rate, hospitalisation incidence and sero-prevalence, if available, should be used as parameters to determine containment and subsequent opening in micro zones and the level of restrictions.

Containment at micro zones should be considered only when available hospital beds are 75% occupied. Depending on this, the micro zones can be progressively closed or opened up, it said.

Normal economic activities should continue in the rest of the district and even in micro containment zones under strict supervision. There should be no distinction between essential and non-essential goods and services, the CII said.

C.K. Ranganathan, Chairman, CII Southern Region, said that ensuring continuity and sustainability of businesses during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is extremely important, especially for MSMEs.

Calibrated restrictions would help the State to sustain the growth momentum and also ensure livelihoods of people during this challenging times, Dr. S. Chandrakumar, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, said.