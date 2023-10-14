CII restores two waterbodies at village in Tiruvallur district

October 14, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a bid to enhance water storage and tackle the needs of residents, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region, has restored two waterbodies in Tiruvallur district under the CII-SR Water Alliance.

CII, along with Kemin Industries South Asia Private Limited, restored waterbodies in Eguvarapalayam village, Gummidipoondi, and handed over the rejuvenated waterbodies to the local authorities and community in a ceremony on Friday. Lauding their efforts, A. Rajkumar, District Revenue Officer, Tiruvallur, said rejuvenation of waterbodies would safeguard the environment, increase storage, and ensure availability of water to residents.

While Kriya Shakthi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gummidipoondi, emphasised on the importance of community involvement in maintaining the restored waterbodies, George Joseph, vice-president (V-P)-operations, Kemin Industries South Asia Pvt. Ltd., underscored their commitment to utilise corporate social responsibility funds for the betterment of the community.

Sreejith Janardhanan, V-P-finance and company secretary, Kemin Industries South Asia Pvt. Ltd., spoke on the support extended by the government and community for the initiative. The restoration efforts have led to a substantial increase in water potential at Eswaran pond and Karuperi. The efforts included deepening, forming inlets and outlet, and building fences around the waterbodies.

CII has restored seven waterbodies in Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts along with the government and CII industry members through the CII Foundation, a press release said.