CII restores 7 water bodies in and around Chennai at a cost of ₹2.2 crore

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has rejuvenated seven waterbodies in and around Chennai at a cost of ₹2.2 crore, through its Southern Region Water Alliance initiative.

The initiative involves mechanised cleaning of lake floor bed, strengthening of bunds, among others. It also includes beautification by laying pathway, fencing with grill or wall structures and plantation around the waterbody.

The CII had signed memorandum of understanding with the State government focusing on Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, with support from the Grater Chennai Corporation and the district administrations.

“One of the key challenges was clearing encroachments in these waterbodies. But we have managed to restore seven lakes,” said Ravi Sam, chairman, CSR & Affirmative Action Sub-Committee, CII Southern Region and MD, Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd.

According to the CII, the restoration of Gangaiammankulam at Injambakkam was supported by Grundfos Pumps India Pvt Ltd, which covered an area of 3.8 acres. The storage capacity of the waterbody increased to 50 lakh litres following the rejuvenation.

The restoration work at Thamaraikulam at Oragadam was supported by Danfoss Industries which is spread across 1.7 acres and now serves as the agriculture farm pond for the 10-acre farmland around the waterbody.

The work at Karunmanchavadikulam at Karapakkam, Rettakuttai at Madipakkam and Uthukulam at Perumbakkam was supported by Gmmco Ltd.

The total area covered for restoration of the three waterbodies was 4.6 acres and they now serve as recreation parks for the local community. The water table around these waterbodies have now increased to 40% from its original state.

In the coming year, the focus is to build heritage museums in Coimbatore, Cuddalore and Tiruppur and also working with rural panchayats, Mr. Sam said.