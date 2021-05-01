CII extends support in strengthening medical infrastructure

CHENNAI

01 May 2021 00:22 IST

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has come forward to lend a helping hand to strengthen the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by partnering with its member companies across Southern region. C. K. Ranganathan, chairman, CII Southern region, pointed out that many of the CII member companies in the healthcare, pharma, life sciences and medical equipment sectors have ramped up production of essential medical supplies, like medical oxygen, ventilators, makeshift hospitals, ICU beds, Remdesivir and other viral drugs, which are of immediate requirement for hospitals and primary health centres.

“As an immediate step, CII member companies have come forward for setting up around 500 mobile make-shift hospitals as part of their CSR activities,” he said adding that member companies in the IT sector are working with the State governments in setting up BPOs to provide real time data on availability of beds in hospitals, oxygen cylinders and other critical items required for treatment of patients.

Taking into the consideration the shortage of Remdesivir, CII members in the pharma sector have ramped up production of Remdesivir antiviral drug on a war footing. The member companies have the production capacity of manufacturing 1 crore doses of Remdesivir in the coming months, said Mr. Ranganathan. CII has urged the State government to step up the vaccination drive by collaborating with industries and setting up vaccination camps on their factory premises. Through this initiative, CII expects to vaccinate over 3 lakh people, comprising industrial workers, their family members and communities in the neighbourhood, in the six southern States.

CII in partnership with member companies and Government of Tamil Nadu has launched the “Oxygen on Wheels” initiative. Under this, a mobile oxygen bank will be created for supplying oxygen cylinders to hospitals. These vehicles will operate 24/7 and will cater to the urgent requirements of government and private hospitals in the State, he said.