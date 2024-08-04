Chutney Sambar from Director Radha Mohan garners plaudits

Director Radha Mohan, known for his feel-good films and gentle humour, is back. This time, on OTT with Chutney Sambar starring Yogi Babu in the lead. In a week since its release, the Tamil web series has garnered praise for its mix of comedy and family drama.

His characters strike an instant chord with the audience as they are easily relatable to real life. Just like many of his movies shot at the backdrop of picturesque locales, Chutney Sambar is set in Udhagamandalam and whips up a delectable watch of a six-episode series that has a blend of emotions and humour.

The lengthy list

The plot revolves around Sachin (Yogi Babu) and his journey to his newfound family in Udhagamandalam. The lengthy list of casts includes Nizhalgal Ravi, Vani Bhojan, Chandran, Nithin Satya, and Myna Nandhini. On his OTT debut with Disney+ Hotstar, Radha Mohan said it would be a welcome change as a family entertainer on relationship as OTT platforms are dominated by crime dramas and other serious content.

Chutney Sambar was an apt title for the series as it brought together two persons in the hotel industry to the same table. Unlike movies, “We had to include more characters in the screenplay for the series. Another challenge was to end each episode on a curious note to hook the viewers,” he said. Mr. Mohan had earlier made Malaysia to Amnesia as OTT film for Zee 5.

While expectations are running high for the next season of the series, a decision on the next step is yet to be planned.

If you love historical drama, escaping to another era and watching iconic figures from yesteryears come to life, Porus, the lesser-known tale of a warrior, may be an apt choice. Thanthi One, a Tamil entertainment channel launched recently, is airing a historical drama series. This is based on the life of King Porus, an Indian king and warrior who gave Alexander the Great the toughest battle in life.

The drama depicts Porus’ determination to protect his kingdom and his defiance of invaders. The serial focusses on the legendary figure who ruled Paurava kingdom on Jhelum River and the Battle of the Hydaspes that led to significant losses on both sides.

Porus, the historical series, promises to engage viewers with the epic tale of remarkable warrior and his clash with Alexander. The hour-long daily series is being aired at 8 p.m.

The channel is also airing various other period dramas sourced from across the country on other days to attract viewership. It also presents some of the nostalgic serials like Ilavarasi and Chellame that have been edited for fast-paced storyline. It is available on multiple platforms, including website, YouTube, and mobile application.

