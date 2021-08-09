CHUB to get online portal

The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to launch an online portal for its Chennai Innovation Hub (CHUB).

The startups will get data on civic issues in the city, and will get an opportunity to find solutions at no cost. They will be able to sell their tools in other cities in the country as well.

CHUB provides a platform for pilot projects to connect with potential incubators and investors. As a subject expert, the individual will be permitted to work hand-in-hand with dignitaries to support the Corporation and achieve developmental goals.

The portal is expected to facilitate the development of CHUB as the best thinktank in the county in three years.