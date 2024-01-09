Chromepet’s road to corporation from a panchayat

January 09, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST

Octogenarian and social activist V. Santhanam travels back in time to describe the civic development in Chromepet from the 1970s

The present areas of south Chennai are a stark contrast to what they were five decades ago, with the landscape dominated by paddy fields, waterbodies, and scattered villages. The southern part of the suburbs after the Marmalong bridge at Saidapet remained out of people’s minds as it had little human and commercial activities, unlike north Chennai which was bustling with commercial establishments and residents enjoying better public transport, roads, and water supply.

Initially, moving from a cosy and privileged set-up at Tondiarpet with the workplace nearby, to a new home at Chromepet in 1969 seemed ill advised for me as the travel time to the office was more than an hour. The suburban train was the only dependable link to the city. Also, New Colony where our house was constructed had few or no civic amenities to speak of — electricity, roads, street lights.

We had to live without power supply for more than three months until the first petition I made to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) resulted in overhead electricity poles being drawn from Vandalur and we were provided with a power connection.

Thus the success of the petition propelled me to draft and send numerous petitions for improving amenities, including the one sent to the then Chief Minister, C. Annadurai, requesting against land acquisition in our locality (including my plot) for establishing a government hospital. The ‘reminder’ petition caught the eye of the Chief Minister and I was invited to present our case at the Secretariat. Subsequently, the proposal was dropped. The Government Chromepet Hospital was constructed without too much private land acquired. Today, it plays a major role in safeguarding public health.

Though Chromepet (named after Chrome leather factory) was part of the Pallavaram panchayat, which was designated a prominent historical place, the locality had few schools and colleges, and none of the sprawling commercial complexes which dot the GST Road today.

Pallavaram was not only an ancient place but also had the biggest cattle market in the State, and this is still in vogue. The Friday market attracts people from various parts of the city.

The only change now is that cattle has been replaced with household items and shops stretching for more than one kilometre near GST Road, selling anything under the sky. The residents were clamouring for merging Pallavaram with the Chennai Corporation for improved amenities, and it took more than five decades for Pallavaram to evolve from a panchayat into a municipality and become a part of the Tambaram Corporation.

While I was involved in a campaign for removal of encroachments from Veeraraghavan Eri in 2003, anti-social elements made a murderous assault on me. But that only served to propel me to do more successful campaigns to protect the waterbodies in this area.

(As told to R. Srikanth)

