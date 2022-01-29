Chromepet residents shocked to find PDS rice near garbage bin

Officials say probe is on find out if it was meant for PDS

Chromepet residents were shocked to find several kg of rice dumped near a garbage bin on Friday in New Colony.

Social activist V. Santhanam said a group of residents during their morning walk on Friday noticed huge quantity of raw rice dumped near a garbage bin on 16th Cross Street in New Colony. Although there have been complaints of poor quality of rice being distributed free in ration shops, it only showed the irresponsible attitude of the person who dumped the rice, he said.

A senior official of the Food Department said based on the complaint, the officials of the local shop had taken samples of the rice and found that they did not belong to their shop. However, the rice samples have been taken to the zonal office and would be examined for identifying whether the rice belonged to the PDS or not, he added.