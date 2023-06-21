HamberMenu
Chromepet resident arrested for sexually harassing woman

June 21, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Teynampet All Women Police have arrested a 31-year-old resident of Chromepet on charges of sexually harassing a 26-year-old woman on Wednesday. The accused was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A senior official of the City Police said the complaint was lodged by a woman employed in T. Nagar. On Monday, the victim was proceeding to a shop on Anna Salai in Teynampet when a person on a two-wheeler sexually abused her and sped away.

Based on the complaint filed by her with the Teynampet All Women Police station, a case was filed and the Inspector, Amudha, after viewing the footage of closed circuit television (CCTV) camera identified the person and the two-wheeler. The person was identified as Uthaya Saravanan, a resident of Sushila Nagar in Chromepet, and employed in a five-starhotel.

