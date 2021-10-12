Chromepet railway station awaits CCTV cameras

It is five years since it was decided that surveillance cameras would be installed at more than 900 railway stations in the country under the Nirbhaya Fund; However, the Chromepet railway station is yet to get this facility, says Chromepet Rail Users’ Forum

Chromepet Rail Users’ Forum has requested the Southern Railway to install surveillance cameras on the premises of the Chromepet railway station. The appeal comes in the wake of an unidentified person being found dead at the station on October 7.

“It is five years since it was decided that surveillance cameras would be installed in more than 900 railway stations in the country under the Nirbhaya Fund. However, Chromepet railway station is yet to get this facility,” says V. Santhanam, the forum’s secretary.

Further, the forum points out that the refreshment stalls remain locked at the station for the past few years.

“This station witnesses good footfall. But there is no food outlet at such an important station. Therefore, commuters have to go out of the station to buy snacks and food. Stalls at railway stations sell food at much cheaper prices. But commuters are denied this option at Chromepet station,” says M. Subramanian, a resident of Chromepet.

Next, the forum has requested the Railway Protection Force and Southern Railway to intensify patrolling along the railway tracks.

“Miscreants have damaged a portion of a compound wall belonging to the Southern Railway on Railway Station Border Road in Chromepet,” adds Santhanam.