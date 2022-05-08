Chromepet government boys school gets new lights, fans

Charitable trusts donate appliances worth over ₹60,000

A group of public charitable trusts has come forward and donated 30 lights and ceiling fans to the Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Chromepet, whose students have been suffering from poor ventilation.

Seva Bharathi, Rathi Foundation and Sri Rangaramanujam Trust donated the electrical appliances, costing more than ₹60,000, based on the article published in The Hindu on Saturday.

The non-governmental organisations, in addition to donating the electrical appliances, have also arranged an electrician to install the fans and lights in the classrooms on Sunday. Social activist V. Santhanam thanked the donors for helping the student community to write the public exams without any hardship from Monday.