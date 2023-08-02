Christopher W. Hodges takes charge as United States Consul General in Chennai

August 02, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Christopher W. Hodges has taken charge as the United States Consul General in Chennai.

Mr. Hodges served as Senior Advisor in the Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE) before assuming this post, according to a press release. He was also Deputy Assistant Secretary for Assistance Coordination and Press and Public Diplomacy in the Bureau for Near Eastern Affairs as well as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs.

Mr. Hodges said: “Our work reflects the local and regional dynamism that enhances our broader bilateral partnership, including our rich commercial and educational ties and the exciting work our two countries are doing together on space cooperation. I look forward to strengthening ties throughout our consular districts of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu and the three Union Territories of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.”