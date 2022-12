Christmas celebrations kick-started in Chennai with carols

December 02, 2022 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Life Focus Society kick-started Christmas celebrations at the Taj Connemara in the city on December 1. Popular artists Nadisha Thomas, Shilvi Sharon, Sally Pandian, flautist Jotham and team ushered in the Christmas mood with some well-known carols. Nathan Andrews, author and management consultant, who heads the city-based organisation LFS, spoke on diverse themes of the Infinite and the Innkeeper, said a press release.

