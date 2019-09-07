Onam chandas (markets) selling anything from crispy chips, bananas, items for sadhya and settu mundu (a traditional Kerala wear) have started cropping up across the city.

Every year, Malayalee Associations across Chennai source food items and other essential things from Kerala to help families recreate the Onam festivities in the city without having to scot around for raw materials.

“Earlier, everything used to be made at home, now it is available ready-made. Since it is difficult to get many of these products in Chennai, they are procured from Kerala,” says M. U. Raymond, vice president, Confederation of Tamil Nadu Malayalee Association.

Every year, the Madras Kerala Samajam school campus, off Poonamalee High Road, is playing host to a Onam chanda from September 8 to 10.

“There are 20 stalls this year. We are getting around 800 kilograms of chips and other savouries and 4.5 tonnes of bananas,” says Kumblengad Unnikrishnan, vice president of the Samajam.

All these products are sold at a discount.

“Apart from this, we also have stalls selling kalan mix, pickles and papadams,” he added.

Similar stalls have been opened by Malayalee associations in Korattur, Tirumullaivoyal, Anna Nagar and Mogappair.

“Even non-malayalees like to purchase the products, especially dresses and savouries, that are sold at these stalls. After all, such festivals bring people together,” Raymond adds.

Choose your market

* Madras Kerala Samajam school

PH Road

Contact: 94449 42492

* Thiruvanmiyur Kerala Samajam

Youth Hostel, Indira Nagar

Contact: 9444120027

* Kairali Welfare Association

Tirumullaivoyal, Avadi

Contact: 9940532662

* Chennai Malayalee Kudumbasree

near Sai Baba Temple, Mogappair

Contact: 8148753052

* Korattur Malayalee Sowhrudavedi

Aravind Tower, Central Avenue, Korattur

Contact: 9444383166

* Pallavaram Kerala Samajam

Pammal

Contact: 9884133071, 9962581258

* Deepam

Adambakkam

9962774756