Choolaimedu police seize more than 14 kgs of Ganja

01 August 2021 13:29 IST

A police team from Choolaimedu seized more than 14 kilograms of Ganja from a house in Korattur on Saturday evening and arrested a woman and a van driver. The police are on the lookout for the car driver who escaped.

A senior official of the Triplicane district of the City police said Prakash was living with a woman Vani, in Bhavani Nagar, Korattur. A team of three police officials from Choolaimedu, based on a tip off, inspected the house and seized more than 14 kgs of ganja.

During the raid, one of the accused Prakash escaped while the police team detained Vani and Murugan, a friend of Prakash. The police team also seized a car.

On enquiry, the police found the accused Prakash was working as a driver of the seized car which allegedly belonged to an Income Tax official.

The Choolaimedu police have filed a case and are further enquiring.