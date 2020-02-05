Choolaimedu police lend a helping hand to transgenders

The future seemed bleak for 22-year-old transgender M. Bharati, from Villupuram, when she landed in Chennai a year ago. However, her life took a different trajectory, after the unlikeliest of benefactors — the Choolaimedu police station personnel — came to her aid. They, along with a few others, are helping Ms. Bharati finish her college education, so that she can get a government job.

It is not just Ms. Bharati that the Choolaimedu police have helped. They have supported over 15 transgenders start afresh, by getting them jobs and helping them start their own businesses.

Ms. Bharati, who has studied B.A. History, has a few arrears, which she hopes to clear soon. “I could not focus on my studies due to personal problems. The society, including my family members, look at me with suspicion. I wish to become a village administrative officer (VAO) and help others,” she says.

It was with this dream that she left home for Chennai. She fortuitously met E. Shyam Kumar, who gave her a job at his hostel, a place to stay and food. He also introduced her to G. Anand Babu, Inspector, Choolaimedu police station. She now asserts: “I will clear the arrears and appear for the VAO exam.”

She also helps clean the police station and runs errands. “We will bear the tuition charges. We pool in money and pay her ₹3,000 a month. Besides, Mr. Shyam also provides her a monthly salary of ₹10,000,” says D. Jhansi Rani, sub-inspector, Choolaimedu. The police have also helped bring a change in the life of D. Velvizhi. They helped her start a foodstall in Namashivayapuram, Choolaimedu. “I now earn ₹30,000 a month. I have also adopted a boy,” says Ms. Velvizhi.

Helping the elderly

The police also pool in money every month to provide rations for elderly transgenders in their jurisdiction. Besides, the police have helped six transgenders get jobs, and will be helping a few set up water can business and biryani businesses. They will be given a month’s training in cooking. “When I started interacting with them, I understood the problems they face. Most of them are talented, but society sees them in a negative way. Like others, they just need a platform to showcase their talents,” adds Ms. Jhansi Rani.

Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan said the initiative could be implemented in other station limits too, where there is a considerable transgender population.